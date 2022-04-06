ALBANY CLUB – WORLD’S BIGGEST PUB QUIZ

On Wednesday 11 May at 7.30pm, the Albany Club will be hosting the World’s Biggest Pub Quiz, supporting local charity Pass the Smile for Ben, which raises funds for research into rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare type of soft tissue cancer, and for supportive care.



The fee will be £10 for a team of up to 4 people, payable on the night. To register your interest, or for more information, please email: president@albanyclub.co.uk before 4 May and then go along to enjoy a fun evening.



As well as the quiz, there will be other activities, including a bottle raffle, for which contributions would be welcomed.



You can find more information about the World’s Biggest Pub Quiz at: https://worldsbiggestquiz.pubaid.com/



