The June issue of ECHO lists the Earlsdon ward councillors’ surgery as taking place on Saturday 4th June, 11am -12noon.
Whilst the first Saturday in the month is the regular arrangement for this, because Earlsdon Library is closed for the Jubilee Bank Holiday from Thursday 2nd – Sunday 5th June, the surgery will be held a week later, on Saturday 11th June.
Councillors’ Surgery Postponed
