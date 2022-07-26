An exhibition for ex-Earlsdonian Pat Shenstone’s “86 Steps” is opening this evening, Tuesday 26 July, from 6pm to 8pm at the LTB space above the Litten Tree on the corner of Warwick Row and the Bull Yard. All welcome.
The exhibition is on until Sunday 14 August, daily, 12 noon until 4pm.
86 STEPS
