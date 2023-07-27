Links from current issue
August 2023
August 2023
|Spencer Park Pavilion – Halfway There!
|Friends of Spencer Park website
Friends of Spencer Park Facebook
|Axe Falls on Station Ticket Offices
|London Northwestern Railway statement
Note that the consultation period has been extended until 1 September.
|Planning Matters
|Coventry City Council Planning Portal
|Business News:
Arches Venue Saved
|Arches Venue Facebook
|Earlsdon Liveable Neighbourhoods
|Consultation results and comments
|HMO Survey
|Provide feedback
|Plots & Plans
|Coventry City Council Planning Portal
|Methodist Church Centenary Floral Festival
|Earlsdon Methodist Church
|Coventry Spires U3A
|Coventry Spires U3A
|Friends of Spencer Park
|Friends of Spencer Park website
Friends of Spencer Park Facebook
|News from Earlsdon Park Village
|Bees Abroad
|Coventry’s Green New Deal Shadow Strategy
|Shadow Climate Strategy
|Latest news from The Weaver’s House
|Weaver’s House website
|Library News
|Earlsdon Carnegie Community Library
Get Hooked On Crochet! tickets (free)
The Mechanicals tickets (search for The Mechanicals)
|CTEC
|CTEC
Prayer of the Friends of the Holy Land
More on Friends of the Holy Land
Wildtracks and the Fireburn Community
|School Reports
|Earlsdon Primary School
|Friends of War Memorial Park
|Friends of War Memorial Park website
|Inner Wheel Club of Coventry
|Inner Wheel Club of Coventry
|Sue Shepherd (1945-2023)
|Funeral service
|So The Fallen Are Not Forgotten
|Friends of War Memorial Park website
|The Truth About Jack The Ripper
|Talk tickets
|Music Round-up
|Arches Venue tickets
|Gig Guide
|Albany Club
|Albany Theatre
|Albany Theatre
|Events Diary
|Albany Club
Coventry Family History Society
Coventry Stamp and Postcard Society
Earlsdon Carnegie Community Library
Friends of Spencer Park website
Friends of Spencer Park Facebook
Old Coventrians Rugby Football Club
|Hearsall Golf News
|Hearsall Golf Club
|Coventry Cycle Speedway News
|Coventry Cycle Speedway
|Spencer Park Tennis Courts Reopen After Renovation
|Book a court (enter Earlsdon as location)