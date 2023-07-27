Links from current issue

 

 

 

August 2023

1-2 Spencer Park Pavilion – Halfway There! Friends of Spencer Park website

Friends of Spencer Park Facebook

Donate to fundraiser
3 Axe Falls on Station Ticket Offices London Northwestern Railway statement

Note that the consultation period has been extended until 1 September.
6 Planning Matters Coventry City Council Planning Portal
7 Business News:
Arches Venue Saved		 Arches Venue Facebook
8 Earlsdon Liveable Neighbourhoods Consultation results and comments
8 HMO Survey Provide feedback
9 Plots & Plans Coventry City Council Planning Portal
12 Methodist Church Centenary Floral Festival Earlsdon Methodist Church
12 Coventry Spires U3A Coventry Spires U3A
13 Friends of Spencer Park Friends of Spencer Park website

Friends of Spencer Park Facebook

Join tennis club

Junior tennis coaching

Adult tennis coaching

Active Families
14 News from Earlsdon Park Village Bees Abroad
15 Coventry’s Green New Deal Shadow Strategy Shadow Climate Strategy
15 Latest news from The Weaver’s House Weaver’s House website

Weaver’s House Twitter

Weaver’s House Facebook

Weaver’s House Instagram
16-17 Library News Earlsdon Carnegie Community Library

Gamezone tickets

Get Hooked On Crochet! tickets (free)

The Mechanicals tickets (search for The Mechanicals)
17 CTEC CTEC

Prayer of the Friends of the Holy Land

More on Friends of the Holy Land

Wildtracks and the Fireburn Community

Clothing Coventry

Coventry Haven

All Souls Church

Earlsdon Methodist Church

Hearsall Baptist Church

St. Barbara’s Church

St. Mary Magdalen Church
20-21 School Reports Earlsdon Primary School

Hearsall Community Academy
22 Friends of War Memorial Park Friends of War Memorial Park website

Friends of War Memorial Park Facebook
22 Inner Wheel Club of Coventry Inner Wheel Club of Coventry

Inner Wheel Club of Coventry Twitter
24 Sue Shepherd (1945-2023) Funeral service
26 So The Fallen Are Not Forgotten Friends of War Memorial Park website

Friends of War Memorial Park Facebook
27 The Truth About Jack The Ripper Talk tickets
28 Music Round-up Arches Venue tickets

Arches Venue Facebook

Ascension Festival

Ascension Festival Facebook

Chris Kafka Facebook

Natural Right Facebook

Rai Kah Mercury Facebook

Kharma Facebook

Flat Badger Facebook

Flat Badger website

The Will Ball Trio Facebook

Richard Keouh Facebook

Emko Facebook

Push Facebook

Push website

Voodoo Kings Facebook

Guitar Heroes Facebook
28 Gig Guide Albany Club

Arches Venue tickets

Arches Venue Facebook

Ascension Festival

Ascension Festival Facebook

Bands in the Park
29 Albany Theatre Albany Theatre
31-33 Events Diary Albany Club

Albany Theatre

All Souls Church

Baby Songtime

Bands in the Park

Chat and Craft Group

The Cottage

Coventry Board Games Night

Coventry Cambrian Society

Coventry Family History Society

Coventry Morris Men

Coventry Stamp and Postcard Society

Coventry u3a

Criterion Theatre

CTEC

Drama Tots

Earlsdon Carnegie Community Library

Earlsdon Gardening Club

Earlsdon Methodist Church

Earlsdon Running Club

Earlsdon Wheelers

Film Earlsdon

Friends of Canley Ford

Friends of Spencer Park website

Friends of Spencer Park Facebook

Friends of War Memorial Park

Gamezone tickets

Gilbert Richards Centre

Hearsall Baptist Church

Lean Body Vision

The Old Clarence

Old Coventrians Rugby Football Club

Outdoor Fit

The Pod

Rose Community Centre

SENA

Sing and Sign

Slimming World

Slimming World Whoberley

Song and Storytime

St. Barbara’s Church

St. John the Baptist Church

St. Mary Magdalen Church
34 Hearsall Golf News Hearsall Golf Club
35 Coventry Cycle Speedway News Coventry Cycle Speedway

Coventry Cycle Speedway Facebook
36 Spencer Park Tennis Courts Reopen After Renovation Book a court (enter Earlsdon as location)