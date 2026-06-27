Too late for inclusion in the July issue, a planning application has been submitted to erect a phone mast at 11 Clarendon Street.
This was first proposed late last year but at that time no application was made.
The plans (ref: PL/2026/0000993/PAEC) can be seen on the council portal at:
https://planandregulatory.coventry.gov.uk/planning/index.html?fa=getApplication&id=276073
and have an expiry date of 4 August.
Opposition to the plans has been expressed in an Petition, which will be open until 21 August.
https://edemocracy.coventry.gov.uk/mgEPetitionDisplay.aspx?ID=697&RPID=381511079&HPID=381511079
PHONE MAST
Too late for inclusion in the July issue, a planning application has been submitted to erect a phone mast at 11 Clarendon Street.