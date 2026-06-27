Too late for inclusion in the July issue, a planning application has been submitted to erect a phone mast at 11 Clarendon Street.



This was first proposed late last year but at that time no application was made.



The plans (ref: PL/2026/0000993/PAEC) can be seen on the council portal at:



https://planandregulatory.coventry.gov.uk/planning/index.html?fa=getApplication&id=276073



and have an expiry date of 4 August.



Opposition to the plans has been expressed in an Petition, which will be open until 21 August.



https://edemocracy.coventry.gov.uk/mgEPetitionDisplay.aspx?ID=697&RPID=381511079&HPID=381511079



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