BLACK HORSE DEMOLITION IMMINENT

The long-anticipated demolition of the former Black Horse pub is to take place over the coming weekend, 7th/8th January.

Spon End will be closed between Hearsall Lane and Melbourne Road while this work is in progress.

This is part of the Air Quality Plan proposal to create a 4th lane through Spon End / Butts Road.

Photos below show the front of the pub from when it went on sale in 2012 and the side view, showing the line of the new inside lane through where the front of the building currently stands.