Our apologies to Coventry SPIRES U3A for our mistake in repeating their March information in the April issue.

This is how it should have appeared in April:

Retired? Looking for something interesting to do during your retirement? Why not join Coventry Spires U3A which is a group especially for you?

General meetings are held every third Thursday in the month, 2.15 pm at St. Barbara’s Church Hall, Rochester Road, Earlsdon. The next meeting is on Thursday 20 April when Marcia and Gary will be singing songs from the musicals.

They have a range of about 20 sub-groups with educational topics such as history and geography, French conversation, and recreational activities such as table tennis, painting and walking. They usually have three day trips and one holiday per year, so there’s plenty to choose from.

Please phone Rene on 024 7667 5158 if you would like to know more, or just come along to the meeting on 20 April so that you can see for yourself.