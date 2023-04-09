Volunteers Urgently Needed

The Earlsdon festival is urgently looking for extra volunteers to help supervise road closures on the day (Monday 1st May)

Can you and possibly a friend or family member, kindly spare 2 hours on the day to help a community event?

The role includes supervising a barrier, alongside a friend, family member or other volunteer for a period of 2 hours.

You will have a high vis and a radio to keep in touch with the organisers if you have any questions. You will help visitors on thier way to the event and help direct traffic to where they can park without getting stuck. The time flies by, then you can head down to the event for a cuppa, and go off and enjoy the day knowing you’ve been a valuable part of making it happen.

Please go to the link below to complete the form below to register your details if you can help or send an email to:

earlsdonfest@gmail.com if you have any questions before making the decision.