Cabling Works – latest

Here’s the latest on the cabling works being carried out by Western Power Distribution. Works at the junction of Beechwood Avenue and Kenilworth are continuing, with normal access from Kenilworth Road but a diversion along Warwick Avenue/Earlsdon Avenue for traffic going in the other direction. This is expected to last another 2 weeks.

The contractors aim to start weekend work on Coat of Arms Bridge Road/Stivichall Croft and the Baginton Road/Stivichall junction this month. This will involve a road closure and diversion for three weekends while they install ducts. They plan to start work on Hearsall Lane this week – there will be some signage during the first phase, which will last for two days, but the main work, which they aim to carry out at the beginning of February, shouldn’t have any impact on traffic.

It is expected that installing the cable will be done in March. This will involve digging at points on Hearsall Common, the War Memorial Park, Beechwood Avenue and Baginton Road they can pull the cable through and carry out testing. There will be traffic lights and signage but there are no dates yet.

There will be further updates in our February and March issues.