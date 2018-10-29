Petition Against Lloyds Closure

There has been a strong reaction from residents, businesses and political representatives to the proposed closure of the Earlsdon Street branch of Lloyds Bank, the last remaining bank in our area.

Businesses hosting the petition against this proposal are as follows:

• Albany Cycles

• Albany News & Wine

• Antiques of Earlsdon

• AP Harvey Wines

• Beer Gonzo

• Brightly’s dry cleaners

• Card’n’Things

• Down to Earth

• Emily’s

• Gabriel’s Fish & Chips

• Kate Hattersley Opticians

• Mobile phone shop

• Mooch

• Myrtles coffee shop

• One Stop Shop

• Perkins Florists

• Plan B

• Post Office

• Ristorante Da Vinci

• Royal Oak (TBC)

• Statham Florists

• Steve’s Butchers

• Taylor’s Butchers

• Tweeks Beauty

• Universal Discount Store

• Zafiri’s