Skateboarders’ Petition

The War Memorial Ramp Renovation (WMRR) campaign has been set up by 5 children in years 3 and 6 at Earlsdon Primary school who are campaigning to renovate the ramps at the War Memorial Park to make the site bigger and better for everyone on wheels across the city and beyond. All 5 children are avid skateboarders and regularly skate at the ramps at the War Memorial park along with a thriving community of BMX riders, other skateboarders and those on scooters. The ramps at the park are used by people from all over the city, but are in a serious state of disrepair making the ramps dangerous in places and quite simply the site is too small for the number of users.

As keen skateboarders, the people behind WMRR campaign have travelled to numerous skate parks across the UK and say “It is depressing to see a city like Coventry fail to provide decent facilities for those interested in these sports – even villages like Long Lawford (with a population of just over 3,000) have better skate parks than Coventry. This is shocking for the European City of Sport 2019!!

We are often at the ramps in the park with our paper petition. We also have paper petitions at Ride (the only skater-owned shop in Coventry) on Holbrook Lane and SkateHut in the city centre.

Follow us on Instagram: @WMRRcampaign

Follow us on Facebook: War Memorial ramp renovation campaign”.

Link to the online petition: Here (petition closes on 22nd April 2019)

Supporters will be outside the Co-op in Earlsdon Street on Saturday 9th March gathering signatures.