Consultation on Former Spencer Club Site

As reported in our March issue, Cassidy Group are having discussions with planning officers and ward councillors on proposals to develop the site of the Spencer Club, and land to the rear, in Albany Road. The plan is for 571 student beds including a coffee shop/communal area within a landscaped area fronting Albany Road.

Cassidy’s will be holding a Public Consultation at the Albany pub, opposite the site, on Wednesday 20th March between 3 and 8 pm.

Residents in local streets will be notified of the event individually.