Coventry Spires U3A Open Day

Our apologies to Coventry Spires U3A – due to an error in the compilation of the September issue of ECHO, the information which appeared was from last year.

The correct information for this year’s Open Day is as follows:-

Coventry Spires U3A will be having an Open Day on Thursday 19 September at 2pm at St Barbara’s Church Hall, Rochester Road. If you are retired and looking for something worthwhile to fill your time, come and see their wide range of activities.

They have a meeting once a month with a speaker, and more than 20 sub-groups covering subjects ranging from educational to recreational, so there’s something for everyone.

At the Open Day you will find details of what they have to offer, plus you can have a go at table tennis!

Any queries, phone Rene on 024 7667 5158.