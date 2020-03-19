Bus Pass Restrictions Lifted

From Thursday 19 March, and until further notice, the restriction on travel before 09.30 has been suspended meaning that you can travel free of charge on all bus and tram services in the West Midlands Network area from the start of service – excluding services run by A&M Group – Flexibus.

Many leading supermarkets have decided to open early or set aside the first hour of business exclusively for older customers and those most vulnerable to Covid-19. It is hoped that being able to use your pass earlier will allow you to take advantage of this.

Please bear in mind the Government’s advice about restricting social contact, particularly if you are over 70 or have underlying health conditions, and of course please do not travel if you are self-isolating. If you are unsure then please refer to the latest advice from the NHS and Public Health England here