Crime Notifications from WM Police

A burglary occurred at a business premises on Allesley Old Road, between the junctions of Lord Street and Mount Street, between 4 and 6 June.

A theft from a motor vehicle occurred in Queensland Avenue, near to the junction of Abercorn Road, shortly after 13.00 on 6 June. A Catalytic Converter was stolen from under the vehicle.

A vehicle was stolen without keys from outside a residential address in Oldfield Road in between the junctions of Billing Road and Crosbie Road, between 11.00 and 23.30 on 7 June.

If you saw any suspicious activity relating to any of the above incidents in the area during the material times, or you have CCTV or dashcam footage of any of the incidents, please contact West Midlands Police by telephoning 101 or by going online to: Live Chat

