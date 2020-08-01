Eat Out to Help Out Scheme

From 3 August, customers will be able to eat out at participating restaurants and cafes and obtain a 50% discount on food and non-alcoholic drinks, up to a maximum discount of £10 per diner.

The scheme is available from 3-31 August on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday only. No vouchers are required, there is no minimum spend and no restrictions on either the size of the group dining or the number of times it can be used. The establishment will be reimbursed by the government.

Local establishments participating include the following:

• The Cottage, 22-24 Warwick Street, CV5 6ET

• Cafe Bravo, 62 Earlsdon Street, CV5 6EJ

• Allys Balti House, 48 Earlsdon Street, CV5 6EJ

• Emily’s Café, 40 Earlsdon Street, CV5 6EJ

• Street Restaurant, 24-26 Earlsdon Street, CV5 6EJ

• Millsy’s Cafe Bar Bistro, 20 Earlsdon Street, CV5 6EG

• Sage, 45 Earlsdon Street, CV5 6EP

• Subway, 51 Earlsdon Street, CV5 6EL

• Richards Kitchen, 227 Albany Road, CV5 6NF

• The Royal Bengal ,172 Albany Road, CV5 6NG

• Pickles Indian and Grill Cuisine, 51-52 Spon End, CV1 3HE

• O’Toole’s Café, 147 Westwood Road, CV5 6GD

• Ramada Hotel and Suites, The Butts, CV1 3GG

• Arco Bar & Ristorante, 13 Butts, CV1 3GJ

• Shimla Spice, 3 Butts, CV1 3GJ

• Aqua Food & Mood 14a The Butts, CV1 3GR

• Indigo Restaurant, 153-155 Warwick Road, CV3 6AU

• New Spires, Grayswood Avenue, CV5 8HJ

• Wing Wah, 583 Fletchamstead Highway CV4 9EL

• Oodles Noodles, Unit 1, Vanguard Avenue, CV5 6UA

• KFC, Unit 2, Vanguard Avenue, CV5 6UA

• Subway, Unit 2, Vanguard Avenue, CV5 6UA

• McDonald’s Restaurant, Alvis Retail Park, Holyhead Road, CV5 8BW

More businesses may be added to the list – participating establishments are shown on the government website:

Eat Out

where you can search for results close to any postcode you specify. It is advisable to contact the establishment first as a booking may be required.