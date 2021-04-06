Correction to February 2021 ECHO “Walks from Earlsdon” Wainbody Wood East Section

Please note that the section of the walk leaving Stoneleigh Road to visit Wainbody Wood (East Section) is now removed. There are no official rights of way and the landowners have confirmed that they do NOT PERMIT walkers to cross their land to visit the wood.



Walkers can, of course, still enjoy the rest of the walk along King’s Hill Lane and can visit the western section of Wainbody wood if they wish by returning along the right hand side of Kenilworth Road and entering through the gate off The Spinney cul de sac.