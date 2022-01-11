JOIN THE CHORUS FOR HER DAY OPERA

Do you like singing in a choir? Would you like to have fun and meet new people? Are you looking for a new challenge in 2022?



HER DAY are looking for female singers of all different musical backgrounds from across Coventry and Warwickshire. They invite you to join the chorus as part of their new opera which will premiere in Coventry in March 2022 as part of Coventry UK City of Culture.



This a unique opportunity to take part in the premiere production of an exciting new female-led opera by Sayan Kent and Vanessa Oakes. You will be singing with Chorus Director Mariana Rosas (Colla Voce Chamber Choir and Birmingham City Council Choir), Musical Director Berrak Dyer (English Touring Opera, Opera Holland Park and Welsh National Opera), and Director Lucy Bradley (Royal Opera House, OperaUpClose and Glyndebourne).



The chorus will rehearse in Coventry twice weekly on Fridays 6 pm – 8 pm and Saturdays 2 pm – 4 pm & 10 am – 12 noon (PM & AM on alternate weeks) from Friday 21st January 2022. For the full list of dates/times visit:

https://herdayopera.wordpress.com/2021/12/08/her-day-chorus/



Evening performances of the opera will take place in Coventry on 7th (public dress), 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th March 2022, plus an afternoon matinee on Saturday 12th March.



To sign up for the chorus email Lisa Franklin, community engagement producer at: herdayopera@gmail.com, who will be in touch with you to confirm your place. If you do have any questions about the rehearsal dates or you would like an informal chat before signing up for the chorus, please contact Lisa. You can also call her on 07729 689850. Likewise, if you have access requirements, please contact Lisa to discuss how they can make the chorus as accessible and enjoyable as possible for you.



For more information about HER DAY visit:

https://herdayopera.wordpress.com

