BUS ROUTE CHANGES

The no. 51 bus routes (Stagecoach Monday-Saturday. and NX Sundays only) are being re-routed permanently away from Glendower Avenue. Heading towards Earlsdon, from the traffic lights on Allesley Old Road, they will travel along Brookside Avenue then into Wildcroft Road, up to the lights on Broad Lane.



They will then turn left along Broad Lane to rejoin the previous route at the Glendower Avenue Junction. Heading towards UHCW, the route will be the reverse of the above.



The new published routes’ timetables include all the relevant stops in Wildcroft Road which should give some certainty to passengers who have so far relied on semi-official ‘Hail/alight and ride’ along Glendower Avenue which has never been published and passengers say causes problems with some drivers.



There appear to be no timing implications and the existing timings through Earlsdon are unchanged.



Changes are effective from Saturday 6 April.





