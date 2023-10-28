Coventry Soroptimists, a local branch of an international organisation, meet in the ECHO area twice a month.



Along with other women’s organisations, Coventry Soroptimists are always trying to raise awareness and take action to end violence against women. 25 November is International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women, and the lighting department at Coventry City Council has agreed to light up the Whittle Arch and Greyfriars Green in orange from 25 November till 10 December, to remind people that we should all be vigilant in our efforts to eliminate domestic violence. Coventry Soroptimists are hoping to have a presence in the city centre on 25 November.



Soroptimist International is an organisation which works to improve the lives of women and girls, both locally and globally.



SI Coventry meet twice monthly on Tuesday evenings, between April and October at Hearsall Golf Club, and between November and March at the Phantom Coach.



We are always glad to welcome women who are interested in making friends and in making a difference for other women and girls. For more information, please email Carol Wright: carolwright198@aol.com



Sheila Beck

