Godiva Festival Headliners Announced

Godiva Festival has announced that this year’s Main Stage will be headlined by The Verve’s Richard Ashcroft on Friday 5 July, pop phenomenon Paloma Faith on Saturday 6 July and the legendary Beverley Knight will close the festival on Sunday 7 July.

Other Main Stage acts so far include Sam Ryder, The Brand New Heavies, The Primitives, PBN and The Go! Team.

Tickets for the event in the War Memorial Park go on sale at 9am on Friday 1 March.

Full information is available on the Godiva Festival website.