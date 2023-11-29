Hearsall Baptist Church in the 1960s

ECHO has been given access to archive film material of Hearsall Baptist Church dating back to the 1960s. Three films exist, one covering the period of the building of the new church in 1960-61, one focusing on the Sunday School, and one looking at arts and crafts.



We are uploading these to the ECHO Facebook page for all our readers to experience.



There is more comment and information on page 6 of the new issue of ECHO (December & January) which will be on sale shortly.



