Earlsdon volunteer is calling for aid for his homeland, Venezuela

The ECHO team is fortunate to have the support of Guillermo Bisbal, a dedicated volunteer who is helping to create the ECHO Digital Archive. He also volunteers at Earlsdon Library and works as a librarian at the University of Warwick. Originally from Venezuela, Guillermo is now making an honest plea to the people of Earlsdon to support his homeland, which is facing a severe humanitarian crisis following the two earthquakes that hit on 24 June. He is calling for donations to help those in need.

If you would like to help, there are several UK-based charities currently working to provide aid in Venezuela. You can learn more about or donate to organisations such as:

The British Red Cross is providing an emergency medical response, as well as search and rescue and shelter for those affected by the recent earthquakes. Donations to their Disaster Fund support this flexible, rapid response.

You can donate by calling 0300 023 0822 or via the British Red Cross website: Red Cross

UNICEF UK delivers life-saving supplies such as therapeutic food, clean water and medical care to children and families. They also provide emergency supplies and first aid kits.

You can donate by calling 0300 330 5699 or via their website: UNICEF

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) UK assesses medical and humanitarian needs on the ground. Donations support their teams in Venezuela and enable them to provide medical aid in response to emergencies around the world.

Donate via the MSF UK website: MSF

Thank you for sharing this important information to support Guillermo and the people of Venezuela. Let’s demonstrate our community spirit by supporting Guillermo’s