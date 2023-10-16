At a public, but privately organised meeting on 8 October, it was decided to post a petition with the City Council to pause the consultation until such time as it can be looked at in greater detail, and that everyone is informed of the ramifications of this scheme as it currently stands.
The petition is now live and can be found as a hard copy in Earlsdon Library, and online at
Earlsdon Liveable Neighbourhood
At a public, but privately organised meeting on 8 October, it was decided to post a petition with the City Council to pause the consultation until such time as it can be looked at in greater detail, and that everyone is informed of the ramifications of this scheme as it currently stands.