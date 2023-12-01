Kensington Road Surgery

There is a mistake on page 25 of the December / January issue in the article on Kensington Road GP surgery.

The 3rd paragraph is repeated instead of the 4th paragraph, which has been omitted but should have read as follows: “For some time, Kensington Road has been under particular pressure, as those of us who are registered there will know. The staff, doctors and their support team alike, worked hard to cope in the face of those pressures. For all their best efforts, however, they struggled. That is not intended as a criticism of those working at Kensington Road at the time, although many frustrated patients took to social media to take them to task. Those online comments were unfortunate but understandable, though difficult for the staff to read.”

Our apologies to our readers and to the author of the article, Stuart Linnell.