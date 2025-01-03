Bus Route 188 – the Final Version?

This latest post on the the TfWM website from Friday 3 January is hopefully definitive.

Please note that the route into Coventry city centre is confirmed as via Hearsall Common and Spon End both ways and not via Earlsdon Street and Albany Road.

In the City centre, the route will be via St John’s Church and Corporation Street both ways then arriving/departing from Stand HS1 in Hales Street (not Pool Meadow) with a maximum “layover” time of 6 minutes.

The route between Balsall Common and Tile Hill south will be the same as service 87, not going via Berkswell.



TFWM Route 188

