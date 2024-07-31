Councillor Toulson – surgery

The August issue of ECHO states that Sherbourne ward councillor Dave Toulson’s monthly surgeries at Earlsdon Park Village are open to the general public.



Due to a change of policy by EPV management, this is no longer the case but we were informed too late to change this. We are awaiting details of alternative venues in due course.



Cllr Toulson can be contacted by phone on 024 7697 1627 or email: dave.toulson@coventry.gov.uk





