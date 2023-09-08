EARLSDON BY ELECTION IMMINENT



Becky Gittins, who has served as one of Earlsdon’s three Labour councillors since 2019, has announced that she will be standing down this month. Having been selected to run for Parliament in her hometown in North Wales, as well as having recently got married, she has taken this decision in order to ensure that Earlsdon can have three full-time councillors.



Dates for the by-election will be announced by Coventry City Council’s Electoral Services team as soon as possible. By law, any vacancy on the City Council must bfilled within 35 working days of the writ for an election to be held being moved.



