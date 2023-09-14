Earlsdon Liveable Neighbourhood Meeting Cancelled

Tonight’s meeting has been cancelled at short notice.



https://letstalk.coventry.gov.uk/elnproposals?fbclid=IwAR1BwHmiYu1t2c9U4YIdZBhgbLglZT1NYhJckwCqCSaJYhyq5Q99zZ2jP_o



The notification (which only came to light by chance when an ECHO team member was checking the start time) says the reason is “limited capacity and expected high turn out”.

The latter, at least. should surely indicate that the meeting needs to go ahead, not that it should be cancelled.

If the capacity is inadequate then a bigger venue on a rearranged date is the very least the public should expect.