Earlsdon By-Election

A local by-election for Earlsdon ward on Coventry City Council takes place on Thursday 26 October. This is necessary because of the resignation of Cllr Becky Gittins to return to her native North Wales. Cllr Gittins first won this seat for Labour with a majority of 104 in 2019 and then defended it in May 2023, winning this time by 1160 votes.



The full list of candidates is as follows:



Cameron BAXTER – Coventry Citizens Party

John FINLAYSON – Green

Adam HARMSWORTH – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Lynette KELLY- Labour and Co-operative Party

Zaid REHMAN -Conservative

Stephen RICHMOND – Liberal Democrat



If you have recently changed address or reached the age of 18, you may not be registered. You can register at: www.gov.uk/registertovote but need to do so before the deadline of Tuesday 10 October.



Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm. If you wish to vote at the polling station you will be required to show an accepted form of photographic ID before being issued with a ballot paper. If you don’t have it, polling staff will be obliged to refuse you the right to vote.



Acceptable forms of photo ID include:



• A passport issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, a British Overseas Territory, an EEA state, or a Commonwealth country

• A driving licence issued by the UK, Northern Ireland, the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, or an EEA state

• A Blue Badge

• A Biometric immigration document

• An Older Person’s Bus Pass

• A Disabled Person’s Bus Pass

• Ministry of Defence Form 90 (Defence Identity Card)

• Some other forms of photo ID



Provided you are recognisable from the photo it is acceptable to use one of the above even if it has expired in respect of its original purpose. However, if you have a different name now to what is on the ID you will need additional proof of the change of name.



The full list of accepted ID is available at the Electoral Commission’s website: https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/i-am-a/voter/voter-id



The failsafe option for anyone who has none of the accepted forms of photo ID is to apply for a Voter Authority Certificate details of how to do this are on the Electoral Commission’s website or by phoning the helpline on: 0800 328 0280. The deadline to apply for a VAC is 5pm on Wednesday 18 October.



If you are unable to attend the polling station, you can vote by post or you can apply for a proxy vote. However the deadline to apply for a postal vote passed at 5pm on Wednesday 1 October whilst the deadline to apply for a proxy vote is 5pm on Wednesday 18 October.



Any queries about the electoral process can also be directed to Coventry City Council’s Electoral Services department:



Post: PO Box 15, Council House, Earl Street, Coventry CV1 5RR

Phone: 024 7683 3034

Email: electoral.services@coventry.gov.uk

