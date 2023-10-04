Liveable Neighbourhood Meeting

On Sunday 8th October, 2pm-5pm, there will be a community meeting at Hearsall Golf Club, Beechwood Avenue, to discuss the Liveable Neighbourhood proposals.



This will be run by and for Earlsdon residents, so people can talk openly and listen to others views on the proposals. This event is not being organised by the council’s Liveable Neighbourhood project team. ECHO is still pushing for the latter to reschedule the public meeting that was cancelled on 14th September.



The proposals are summarised in the current issue of ECHO and can be seen in full detail, in 18 separate information sheets, online at:

https://letstalk.coventry.gov.uk/elnproposals



