Local election results have now been declared for all wards in the ECHO area with Labour wins all round. Councillors Tucker (Earlsdon), Innes (Whoberley) and Akhtar (St. Michael’s) all retained their seats for Labour, whilst Dave Toulson gained the seat in Sherbourne from the sitting Conservative, Cllr Ryan Simpson.

Coventry City Council elections – 2 May 2024 – Coventry City Council