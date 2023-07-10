Spon End Roadworks

There will be a temporary overnight closure of the access road to the Arches Industrial Estate and the citybound lane on Spon End from Hearsall Lane to Windsor Street from Monday 10 July to Wednesday 19 July between 7pm and 6am (excluding Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 when the lane will be open).



Vehicles will not be able to enter or exit the Arches Industrial Estate between these times. If you access the Arches, you will need to leave there before 7pm and not arrive before 6am.

