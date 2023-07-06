Station Ticket Office Closure

London Northwestern trains have confirmed that Canley Station will lose its ticket office as part of plans to close those of most stations in the country.

The station ticket office is currently open as follows:

Monday: 07.00 – 13.00, 15.00 – 18.00 Tuesday to Thursday: 07.00 – 12.00 Friday: 07:00 – 19:00 Saturday: 08.00 – 16.00 Sunday: 10.00 – 12.00