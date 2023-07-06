Station Ticket Office Closure

London Northwestern trains have confirmed that Canley Station will lose its ticket office as part of plans to close those of most stations in the country.
The station ticket office is currently open as follows:
Monday: 07.00 – 13.00, 15.00 – 18.00
Tuesday to Thursday: 07.00 – 12.00
Friday: 07:00 – 19:00
Saturday: 08.00 – 16.00
Sunday: 10.00 – 12.00
There is also a ticket machine, although this has been out of order for much of the last year.
Proposed changes are:
“The ticket office at this station will be closed. Staff from new mobile teams will be deployed here on a flexible basis to undertake customer service, passenger assistance, safety and general upkeep duties.”
London Northwestern’s full statement, including details of how to comment up to 26th July, can be found at the link below:
